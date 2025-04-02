Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Position Boosted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $11,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Plancorp LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,409,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 68,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,799,000 after purchasing an additional 21,737 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 101,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,584,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 658.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 17,697 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Blackstone from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Blackstone from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.13.

BX opened at $142.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.82 and a 1 year high of $200.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.61. The stock has a market cap of $104.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.99%. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.68%.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.85 per share, with a total value of $49,619.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,071,260.65. This trade represents a 0.82 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

