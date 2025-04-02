Brokerages Set Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Target Price at $42.33

Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

KROS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair downgraded Keros Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday.

Keros Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of KROS stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $33.64. Keros Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $72.37. The company has a market cap of $387.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.39.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.22. Keros Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 27,890.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.32 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Keros Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KROS. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 469.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 207.8% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 7,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

