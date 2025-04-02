Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,340 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $16,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYLD. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,258,000. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,043,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,108,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,029,000 after purchasing an additional 120,020 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 991,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,033,000 after purchasing an additional 85,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 202,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 58,144 shares during the period.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of EYLD opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $30.23 and a twelve month high of $36.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.66.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

