CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,204 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of CarMax worth $16,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 2,883.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,772,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,379 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in CarMax by 26.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in CarMax by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth $559,000.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE KMX opened at $78.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.83 and a fifty-two week high of $91.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CarMax from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CarMax

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $411,820.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,199.66. This represents a 95.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 13,009 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $1,053,729.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,448 shares in the company, valued at $765,288. This represents a 57.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,709 shares of company stock worth $7,642,379. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.