Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Position Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 83.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,826 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $5,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after buying an additional 11,305 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 92,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,751,000 after purchasing an additional 44,594 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $909,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Carvana by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Price Performance

CVNA opened at $212.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.06 and a beta of 3.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.42 and a 200-day moving average of $219.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $67.61 and a 12-month high of $292.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. Equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Carvana from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Carvana from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Carvana from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVNA

Insider Activity at Carvana

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total transaction of $2,501,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,962 shares in the company, valued at $55,016,895.44. The trade was a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total value of $367,848.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,387,059.20. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 197,377 shares of company stock valued at $44,251,096. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.