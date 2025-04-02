CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.10 and traded as low as $48.15. CCL Industries shares last traded at $48.41, with a volume of 172 shares.

CCL Industries Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.76.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology-driven label solutions, polymer banknote substrates, and specialty films. It operates through CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia segments. The CCL segment converts pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for a range of decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications for government institutions and global customers in consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

