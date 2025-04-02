Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 256.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.77.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of CRL opened at $145.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 972.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.66 and a 12-month high of $267.83.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James C. Foster bought 6,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $165.01 per share, with a total value of $1,002,435.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 183,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,302,271.39. This represents a 3.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,514 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.63 per share, with a total value of $249,249.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 55,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,064,198.54. This trade represents a 2.83 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

