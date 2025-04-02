Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 48,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vuzix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vuzix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 35.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VUZI opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $147.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.64. Vuzix Co. has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $5.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56.

Vuzix ( NASDAQ:VUZI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 1,437.17% and a negative return on equity of 139.39%.

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets smart glasses and augmented reality (AR) technologies and products for the enterprise, medical, defense, and consumer markets. The company’s products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays, and augmented reality, as well as original equipment manufacturer waveguide optical components and display engines.

