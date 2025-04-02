Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 16,585 Shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,585 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cabaletta Bio were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CABA. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares during the period.

Shares of CABA stock opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $19.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.58.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CABA. Evercore ISI downgraded Cabaletta Bio from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

