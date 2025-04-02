Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) Stock Position Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Free Report) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 913,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228,888 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $16,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIAL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $672,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 59,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 1,280,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,443,000 after buying an additional 169,095 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF stock opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $17.19 and a 52 week high of $18.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.88.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Profile

The Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Multi-Sector Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indexes, each representing a different sector within the fixed income space. The index allocates fixed weights to each of the six sectors.

