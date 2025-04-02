Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,958 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYD. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 21,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 16,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 33.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Performance

BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.95.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.0545 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

