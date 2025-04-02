Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $851,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGHY. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 90,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 214,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 36,173 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

PGHY stock opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.95. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34.

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.1267 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (PGHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of short-term USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds issues by US and foreign corporations. PGHY was launched on Jun 20, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

