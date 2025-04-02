Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes $934,000 Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:NNOV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:NNOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:NNOV opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – November has a 12 month low of $24.71 and a 12 month high of $26.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.86.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – November (NNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral NNOV was launched on Oct 31, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

