Corebridge Financial Inc. Buys 1,992 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,492,000 after purchasing an additional 58,369 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,455,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,690,000 after buying an additional 358,975 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 271,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,886,000 after acquiring an additional 10,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In related news, COO Jeff E. Knight sold 7,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $244,940.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,192.20. This trade represents a 7.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 17,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $592,959.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,256,827.40. This represents a 5.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,015 shares of company stock worth $1,119,263 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.7 %

NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $30.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.22. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $62.53.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.04. Research analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

