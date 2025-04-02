Corebridge Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WHD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,680,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,247,000 after purchasing an additional 147,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cactus by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,102,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,155,000 after purchasing an additional 52,085 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cactus by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,755,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,436,000 after buying an additional 81,149 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,797,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,901,000 after buying an additional 9,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,934,000 after buying an additional 106,819 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on Cactus from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Cactus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $46.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.31. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $70.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.05.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). Cactus had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $272.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.59 million. Analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.84%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

