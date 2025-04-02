Corebridge Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 318.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $50.69 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $6,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,881,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,276,617.60. The trade was a 5.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $83,519.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,524 shares in the company, valued at $4,972,139.68. This trade represents a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $62.39 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.63 and a 52-week high of $141.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.20 and a 200-day moving average of $74.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.31 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 7.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.