Corebridge Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVAV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,098,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $476,878,000 after acquiring an additional 35,543 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,135,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $328,598,000 after purchasing an additional 183,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,582,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heard Capital LLC grew its stake in AeroVironment by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 592,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,723,000 after buying an additional 120,447 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $220.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.40.

In other AeroVironment news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 29,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total value of $3,764,721.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,765,306.80. This represents a 20.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVAV opened at $121.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.07 and a 12-month high of $236.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 69.99 and a beta of 0.42.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

