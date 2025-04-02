Corebridge Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 355.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 463.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $63.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.04. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $56.71 and a 12 month high of $92.21.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. Equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, CL King raised IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.40.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

