Corebridge Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nepsis Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 882.4% during the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 562,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,339,000 after buying an additional 505,088 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,603,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,287,000 after purchasing an additional 391,900 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 508,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,614,000 after purchasing an additional 336,462 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 545,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,600,000 after purchasing an additional 87,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 143,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,724,000 after purchasing an additional 83,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CYBR stock opened at $348.26 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $223.41 and a 1 year high of $421.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of -178.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.66.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.04.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

