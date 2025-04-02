Corebridge Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,454 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Matson were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MATX. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Matson by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,645 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Matson by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Matson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Matson by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Matson from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Matson from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Insider Activity

In other Matson news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,997 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $273,808.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,151.75. This trade represents a 19.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John P. Lauer sold 7,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.73, for a total transaction of $1,075,819.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,118.16. This represents a 24.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Matson Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of MATX stock opened at $131.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.16. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.50 and a 52-week high of $169.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.60. Matson had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $890.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.78 million. On average, analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.69%.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

