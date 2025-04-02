Corebridge Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of News by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,952,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,227,000 after acquiring an additional 632,721 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in News by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,799,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,397,000 after buying an additional 1,476,224 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,713,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,832,000 after buying an additional 8,144,856 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,622,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,457,000 after acquiring an additional 90,419 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in News by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,420,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,733,000 after acquiring an additional 82,577 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

News Stock Performance

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. News Co. has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $30.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.34.

News Announces Dividend

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. News had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on News from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of News in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of News from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, News has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

News Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

