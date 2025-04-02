Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,401 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CORT. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $76.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics

In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $1,007,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,174.02. This trade represents a 18.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $111,188.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,022 shares of company stock worth $2,703,257. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Down 19.5 %

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $91.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.96 and a beta of 0.61. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $117.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.67.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $181.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.12 million. Research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

