Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CALM. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $302,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 716.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 25,648 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 56.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 12,673 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 132,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,913,000 after purchasing an additional 75,090 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 809 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $88,965.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,427.17. The trade was a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALM stock opened at $91.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.24 and a 200-day moving average of $94.91. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $116.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of -0.12.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The basic materials company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.42. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $954.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

