Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Integer worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 304.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Integer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Integer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Integer by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integer by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITGR. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Integer from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Integer from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Integer from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Integer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.56.

Integer Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ITGR opened at $118.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.97. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $107.11 and a 12 month high of $146.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $449.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.28 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integer Profile

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.