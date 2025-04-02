Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $2.36 Million Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,922 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,755 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter worth $83,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in SM Energy by 517.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SM stock opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.28. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $53.26.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.09). SM Energy had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $852.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.44 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently 11.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SM shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on SM Energy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $41.00 price objective on SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barton R. Brookman, Jr. acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.36 per share, for a total transaction of $226,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,591.76. The trade was a 91.31 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SM Energy Profile

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.