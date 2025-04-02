Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its position in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,785 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sotera Health by 19.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,026,000 after purchasing an additional 447,186 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,670,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the third quarter worth approximately $720,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 169.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 473,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 298,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health Stock Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ SHC opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $17.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Sotera Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.