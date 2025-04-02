Corebridge Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,277 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 303.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $23.64. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.36 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average is $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

(Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.