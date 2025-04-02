Corebridge Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,204 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,714 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Corp ON raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 180.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 849,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,244,000 after buying an additional 547,253 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,286,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 1,158.1% in the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 213,876 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 196,876 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 761,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,981,000 after purchasing an additional 187,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 431.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 150,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLNG. StockNews.com raised shares of Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Golar LNG from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

Golar LNG Price Performance

NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $37.05 on Wednesday. Golar LNG Limited has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $44.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.66 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.82.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.33%.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

