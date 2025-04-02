Corebridge Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,833 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STRL. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,981,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,523,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,135,000 after purchasing an additional 581,847 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 66,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,924,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

STRL opened at $115.64 on Wednesday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.50 and a twelve month high of $206.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.35.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

