Corebridge Financial Inc. Purchases 6,291 Shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in RXO were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in RXO during the third quarter worth $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of RXO by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RXO by 228.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in RXO by 68.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RXO by 407.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RXO alerts:

RXO Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:RXO opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. RXO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average is $25.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. RXO had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. Equities analysts expect that RXO, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of RXO from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of RXO from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on RXO from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on RXO in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RXO

About RXO

(Free Report)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.