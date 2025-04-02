Corebridge Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Globe Life by 388.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Globe Life by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globe Life news, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 24,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.52, for a total transaction of $3,024,632.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,735,998.96. This trade represents a 38.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $1,345,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,529.88. This represents a 36.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,338 shares of company stock worth $7,239,630 in the last ninety days. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Trading Up 0.3 %

GL opened at $132.07 on Wednesday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $133.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 18.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Globe Life from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.60.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

