Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 153 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 97,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,942,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,578,000 after buying an additional 876,712 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Skyline Champion by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Skyline Champion by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,634,000 after acquiring an additional 10,696 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Skyline Champion

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 4,335 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $451,750.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,107,020.31. The trade was a 9.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $408,564.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,495,290.22. This represents a 10.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Price Performance

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $92.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52 week low of $64.82 and a 52 week high of $116.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.61.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skyline Champion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.20.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

