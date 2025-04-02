Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 206 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2,618.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AZN stock opened at $72.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.53. The stock has a market cap of $225.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.41. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $62.75 and a one year high of $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 32.23%. On average, analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.15%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

