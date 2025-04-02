Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 2,266 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of Axos Financial worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,711,000 after purchasing an additional 32,095 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 32.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,974,000 after buying an additional 35,087 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,604,000 after acquiring an additional 17,201 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth $9,849,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Axos Financial by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Price Performance

Axos Financial stock opened at $64.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.45. Axos Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $44.10 and a one year high of $88.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. Axos Financial had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 18.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AX shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Axos Financial from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Axos Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axos Financial news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith bought 3,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.73 per share, with a total value of $194,190.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,482.50. The trade was a 41.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

