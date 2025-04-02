Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 382 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $672,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 50,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 102.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 146,621 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,628,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $31.04 on Wednesday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.54 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $481.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 3,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $89,863.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,814.45. This trade represents a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Chi sold 7,259 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $174,724.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,976.07. This trade represents a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,064,954 shares of company stock valued at $37,984,259 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HIMS. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $31.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.31.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

