Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,403 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Cavco Industries worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 387.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $550.00 price target (up from $480.00) on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

CVCO stock opened at $516.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.34. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $331.08 and a one year high of $544.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $515.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.56.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $2.01. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jack S. Brandom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.00, for a total transaction of $538,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,688. This represents a 45.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Greenblatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.88, for a total transaction of $2,115,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,084,459.68. This trade represents a 20.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,644 shares of company stock worth $4,494,608. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

