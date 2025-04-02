Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 4,014 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,014 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 255.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 15,637 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 315.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,113,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,442,000 after purchasing an additional 74,542 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Frontdoor by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $39.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.60 and a 200-day moving average of $52.41. Frontdoor, Inc. has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $63.49. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTDR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

