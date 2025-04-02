Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 440 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kadant were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Kadant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kadant during the third quarter worth $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Kadant by 267.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Kadant in the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of KAI stock opened at $343.22 on Wednesday. Kadant Inc. has a one year low of $249.51 and a one year high of $429.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $365.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.17. Kadant had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This is a boost from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.35%.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

