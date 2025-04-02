Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 4,531 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,531 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 17.2% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.68.

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $38.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.72.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.22). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 574.22% and a net margin of 15.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.62%.

Match Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 19% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Gary Swidler sold 242,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $7,958,987.74. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,533.40. This represents a 99.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Match Group

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

See Also

