Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 6,428 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,428 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 291.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 29.2% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In other news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $25,591.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,482,479.04. This represents a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $38,385.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,756.80. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BE. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $15.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Roth Capital raised shares of Bloom Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BE

Bloom Energy Stock Up 8.2 %

BE stock opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $29.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -37.98 and a beta of 3.30.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.