Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 702 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,997 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Teleflex from $275.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.63.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $140.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.48 and a 200 day moving average of $188.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $128.55 and a 52 week high of $249.91.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.03. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $795.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.