Corebridge Financial Inc. Takes Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB)

Corebridge Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of United Community Banks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UCB shares. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Raymond James upgraded United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

United Community Banks Stock Down 1.4 %

UCB stock opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.18 and a 200-day moving average of $31.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.90.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 31,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $1,072,017.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,104.96. This trade represents a 21.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Bradshaw sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $49,963.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,902.72. This trade represents a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

