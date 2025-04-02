Corebridge Financial Inc. Trims Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,644 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,077 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in APA by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in APA by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter worth $7,238,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter valued at $757,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 3.26. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $36.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.18). APA had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. APA’s payout ratio is 44.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on APA from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of APA from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

