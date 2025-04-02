Corebridge Financial Inc. Trims Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,552 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTOS opened at $29.30 on Wednesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $35.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.03 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average of $27.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,930,663.36. This trade represents a 2.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 370,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,114,529.40. This trade represents a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,196 shares of company stock worth $2,962,300. Insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

