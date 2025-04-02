Corebridge Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,180,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,202,116,000 after purchasing an additional 143,716 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,404,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,394,000 after buying an additional 56,644 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.7% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,899,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,882,000 after buying an additional 155,466 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,390,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,891,000 after buying an additional 362,083 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,031,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of PNW stock opened at $95.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $95.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.53.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.25. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

PNW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

