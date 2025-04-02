Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $172,000 Position in Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS – Free Report) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cibus were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cibus by 14.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cibus by 16.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,913,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 566,328 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cibus by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cibus by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 93,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cibus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 33.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CBUS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Cibus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cibus in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

Cibus Stock Down 2.1 %

CBUS opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. Cibus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $21.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $59.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.04.

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.19). Cibus had a negative net margin of 10,724.78% and a negative return on equity of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cibus, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cibus

Cibus, Inc, a agricultural biotechnology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.

