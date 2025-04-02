Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 177,434 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) by 88.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 177,434 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 11,042 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 65,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 363,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 41,563 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $10.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

