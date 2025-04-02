Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,089,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,801,736 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.80% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $464,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRNX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,492,000 after purchasing an additional 58,369 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,455,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,690,000 after buying an additional 358,975 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 271,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,886,000 after acquiring an additional 10,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

CRNX stock opened at $30.62 on Wednesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $62.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.58.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 2,515 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $86,013.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,368.60. The trade was a 3.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff E. Knight sold 7,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $244,940.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,192.20. This trade represents a 7.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,015 shares of company stock worth $1,119,263. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

