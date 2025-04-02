CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Position Lifted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 951,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,564 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares were worth $14,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 211.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 35,858 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 49,406 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,366,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,809,000 after acquiring an additional 126,096 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 36,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 325.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 78,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 59,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Performance

CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $19.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.23. The company has a market cap of $788.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.07.

CrossFirst Bankshares Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Research analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

