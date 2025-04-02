Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $13,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. State Street Corp raised its position in Crown Castle by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,875,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,476,470,000 after buying an additional 747,390 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 23.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,528,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,079,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371,186 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,105,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,434,229,000 after purchasing an additional 151,990 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,218,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,625,000 after purchasing an additional 130,414 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,174,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,900,000 after purchasing an additional 348,296 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citizens Jmp upgraded Crown Castle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

NYSE CCI opened at $104.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.20 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.75 and a 200-day moving average of $100.30. The stock has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is -69.71%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

